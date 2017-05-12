UPDATE: Missing Swimmer Found Dead at Pensacola Beach Identified

Related Coverage BREAKING: Searchers Find Body of Missing Swimmer off Pensacola Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – News Five confirmed the identity of the missing swimmer found dead Thursday evening at Pensacola Beach.

Law enforcement sources say the swimmer is 18-year-old Farano Walter from Arkansas. At this time, officials say it is too early to officially rule the death a drowning.

However, foul play is not suspected in the death.

The search for Walter began Thursday around 4 p.m. and involved a response from the U.S. Coast Guard and Escambia County Search and Rescue.

News Five’s Katrice Nolan is working to gather more information and will have more tonight on News Five.