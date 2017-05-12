Trees Down, Storm Damage in Semmes

Although Friday’s storms didn’t cause widespread damage, one neighborhood in Semmes was hit. Lots of trees are down in the 8 Mile area on Rosemary Road. News 5 meteorologist Thomas Geboy reported LIVE on Facebook that some power lines are down and there is tree damage to at least one home.

Alabama Power is out on the scene as well trying to restore power. Thomas reports that it appears the damage was caused by straight line winds. No one was injured. Thomas will have LIVE reports on News 5 at 5 and 6.