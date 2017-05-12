Tornado Siren Malfunction in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thunderstorms are moving into the News Five and some midtown Mobile residents were alerted to it.

A malfunction in the tornado siren caused it to go off just after 1 p.m. in midtown Mobile. The siren did not last long, only 10 seconds, but it could be heard for miles.

A spokesperson at the Mobile County EMA says that the cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time, but that lightning is a possible cause.

Luckily, no tornado was in the Mobile area and forecasters do not predict one to happen in this weather system.

