Severe Thunderstorms Reach Gulf Coast, Multiple Warnings In Effect

The WKRG FirstAlert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving across the News 5 viewing area.

Heavy rain, lightning and some reports of hail are coming down on portions of the Gulf Coast Friday afternoon.

We have been watching showers and thunderstorms work from west to east across the News 5 area this afternoon. Thunderstorms are generally moving east around 40 mph. We have also seen multiple warnings as well. The Severe Thunderstorm watch continues for our coastal counties from Mobile county Alabama and stretches west to include Baldwin & Escambia counties in AL and includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa co. FL. This watch runs until 4 pm, but as the line moves east, the watch has been dropped when the main line moves out of an area.

This morning’s forecast from Melissa Constanzer —

Showers and thunderstorms have already moved into the area today. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the area this afternoon. We’ll have a 60 percent chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms will be strong and could become severe. We have a marginal risk of severe weather which is the lowest chance of severe weather on a scale of one to five. If a thunderstorm or two becomes severe, the biggest threat would be damaging straight–line winds. Thanks to our rain chances and more clouds, today is cooler with highs only in the lower 80’s. We’ll have a strong south breeze that will keep seas rough along area beaches.

Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight before quieting down after midnight. Clouds will stick around for the rest of the night along with lingering showers. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 60’s.

Tomorrow starts the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. We’ll have a few showers left over as the storm system moves off to the northeast of us. Lingering showers will mainly be in the morning with the possibility of a few sprinkles during the afternoon. Tomorrow will be cool and breezy. Highs will be in the lower 80’s with a north breeze.

If you’re at the beach tomorrow, expect yellow flags. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents so be cautious if swimming.

Mother’s Day (Sunday) follows with lots of sunshine and comfortable weather. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 80’s. That’s typical for this time of year. This will be the first day of a string of sunny or mostly sunny days that follow during the next work week.