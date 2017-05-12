Mother’s Day A Painful Reminder After Daughter’s Death

Mother’s Day is a difficult time of year for Sherry Gollotte. It has been ever since losing her daughter four years ago.

A cross on Moffett Road marks where Abby Wright died in a car crash March 21 2013 when the car she was riding in crossed the center line and struck a van head on.

Troopers say speed was a factor and later arrested the woman driving the car Wright was in. In 2014 Tiffany Weaver pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

It’s a wound that’ll never fully heal for Gollotte, who drives by the crash site nearly every day and often stops at the location. Earlier this week she came out to place new flowers.

“Every time I ride by here I picture her hurt, and it’s a pain that I can’t really describe,” said Gollotte. “I wanted it to look pretty for her, because I know she would want this weekend to be pretty for me.”