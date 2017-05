1289 Days after Mobile’s last Fire Chief resigned and the day after interviews for the position concluded, Mayor Sandy Stimpson has called a 9:45 am press conference at Central Fire Station.

No word on the topic was supplied with the press release but there is speculation that after more than 3 and one-half years, The mayor may announce his selection for a new Fire Chief this morning.

News 5 will be at the press conference and will bring it to you live on WKRG and on Facebook.