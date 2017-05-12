BREAKING: Officer shot in Kirkersville Ohio

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities confirm an officer has been shot at the scene of an active shooting in Kirkersville, Ohio in Licking County.

Investigators say the officer was shot. No information has been released about what agency the officer works for, or the officer’s condition.

According to 911 dispatchers, a shooting was reported at the Pine Kirk Care Center, which is a nursing home on East Main Street around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. NBC4 in Columbus reports there are people possible sheltering inside the nursing home.

The local elementary school is on lockdown while police investigate. Students who were already at the elementary school have been moved to Watkins Middle School for pickup. The middle school is several miles away from the shooting scene.

Authorities have not released any information about injuries or potential suspects.

Kirkersville is about 23 miles east of Columbus.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.