BREAKING: Officer-Involved Shooting in Baldwin County

BREAKING NEWS:

News 5 has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has occurred in Baldwin County on Interstate-10 eastbound near the Florida state line.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene for more on this developing story.

Preliminary indications suggest it was a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy that was involved in the shooting, though we are yet to have this confirmed.

