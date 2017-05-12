BREAKING: Officer-Involved Shooting in Baldwin County

J.B. BIUNNO

BREAKING NEWS:

News 5 has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting has occurred in Baldwin County on Interstate-10 eastbound near the Florida state line.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.  We have a crew heading to the scene for more on this developing story.

Preliminary indications suggest it was a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy that was involved in the shooting, though we are yet to have this confirmed.

Watch News 5 at 6:30 — we’ll have the latest in reports throughout the newscast.

