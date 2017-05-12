1065 Festival Announces Line Up

The Free Music Festival in Downtown Mobile has announced its 2017 lineup:

Cage The Elephant, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Blackberry Smoke to headline the 3rd Annual Event

Judah & The Lion, Wet Willie, Muscadine Bloodline, Riley Green and Riverbend add to the stellar lineup

This is a FREE Event

Mobile, AL – DMG Productions, Inc. is excited to announce the initial lineup of the 3rd Annual TenSixtyFive Street Party. The FREE three-day event returns to Downtown Mobile’s entertainment district Friday-Sunday, September 29 – October 1, 2017.

TenSixtyFive is a laid-back street party with free live music – no tickets, no gates, no fuss! Downtown Mobile’s bars and restaurants will once again provide local food and beverages for the party, and we encourage festival attendees to show some love and support the party by patronizing these establishments.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the City of Mobile are helping to support this year’s TenSixtyFive yet again. Mayor Stimpson stated, “the third time’s the charm! The 2017 TenSixtyFive lineup proves that Mobile is on the move. Every year, this event continues to grow attracting top tier musicians to our city. Once again, thousands of people will swarm the streets of downtown Mobile to celebrate music and to support our local businesses. Party on Mobile!”

TenSixtyFive 2017 is excited to welcome to Downtown Mobile…

Cage The Elephant – Hailing from Bowling Green, KY, Cage The Elephant is one of the most explosive live bands in the world. The band’s latest album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, won a Grammy for Best Rock Album and generated hits with “Trouble” and “Mess Around.”

St. Paul and The Broken Bones – Formed in 2012 in Birmingham, Alabama, St. Paul and the Broken Bones have toured internationally since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Half The City, with shows opening for The Rolling Stones in Atlanta and Buffalo and an epic performance at The Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

Blackberry Smoke – Blackberry Smoke has evolved from a rough edged club act to arena ready rock ‘n’ roll juggernauts, while steadily extending and expanding the Southern rock tradition. Since the group’s formation in 2000, the band has never shied away from hard work, playing more than 250 shows a year and building an ever-expanding audience on the strength of its live shows. In addition to winning fans and friends throughout the United States, they’ve toured Europe multiple times and performed for the first time ever in Australia in 2016 to sold out crowds.

Additional acts include Judah & The Lion, Wet Willie, Muscadine Bloodline, Riley Green, Riverbend and a few additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

TenSixtyFive 2017 will once again be a FREE event thanks to the outpouring of generous support from our sponsors. These organizations contribute with the sole intention of supporting Mobile. This year’s sponsors include:

The Jake Peavy Foundation

Dauphin Street Sound

Gulf Distributing Company of Mobile, LLC

Miller Lite

DigiPro Media

Red Square Agency

Austal USA

The Mobile Airport Authority

The Ben May Charitable Trust

Regions Bank

Palmer’s Toyota Superstore

Alabama Power

Mobtown Merch

Alabama Media Group

TenSixtyFive would not be possible without support from the City of Mobile, the County of Mobile, the many cooperating bars and restaurants in Downtown Mobile, and the folks at the Mobile Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

Full details can be found at www.tensixtyfive.com

