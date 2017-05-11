WATCH: Florida Man Wrestles Giant Snakes for the Environment, Profit

A snake hunter is showing off his catch of the day. Not only does he enjoy what he does, his wallet might like it a bit more.

Dusty “Wildman” Crum recently captured the biggest snake since the current python eradication project conducted by the South Florida Water Management District, and it was all caught on camera. “It is like Andre the Giant versus Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania,” says Crum

It’s also pay day for the man who makes a living hunting the giant pythons. The South Florida Water Management District pays hunters $8.10 per hour. But there are other incentives too, starting at $50 dollars for a four-foot long snake, $25 for each additional foot above.

So, “Wildman” watches carefully and gets a double payday, $375 from the water district and about the same for selling the skin. His latest catch, was over 16 feet long, “man, that’s a big one! Biggest snake I ever caught in my life right there,” says Crum as the measurement comes in at 16 foot, ten inches. It’s the biggest caught during this round of snake hunting, but not the biggest ever…that’s 18 foot two inches.

“Wildman’s”catch, was also 130 pounds. There are thousands upon thousands of these pythons in the everglades, wiping out wildlife. Raccoons, rabbits and birds disappear. They even take on gators. And then there are the eggs, 78 eggs, future pythons in the wild, were also taken from this one snake.

Hunters also receive an additional $100 dollars for each eliminated python found guarding nests with eggs.