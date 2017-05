Related Coverage Pensacola Police Chief Retires After 32 Years of Service

Pensacola, Fl (WKRG)- Thursday night, the Pensacola City Council unanimously voted to confirm Tommy Lyter as Chief of the Pensacola Police Department. That’s according to Vernon Stewart, spokesperson for the City of Pensacola. Lyter was already serving as interim Chief since David Alexander III retired late last week.

Lyter has been with the Pensacola Police Department since 1990 and had served as Assistant Chief since July 2015.