Stolen Debit Cards Used at Local Business, Police Search for Suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Cyber Intelligence Division with the Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect accused of stealing debit cards.

Mobile Police provided two pictures of the suspects (shown above). In the pictures, the suspect looks to be a black male with facial hair in his early 30s.

Authorities say the suspect stole debit cards from different locations in Baldwin County then used the cards at a home improvement store in the Mobile area on Wednesday. The two cards were stolen out of vehicles at Planet Fitness in Daphne and the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Spanish Fort.

After using the stolen cards, the suspect left the home improvement store in a black 2016 Nissan Altima.

Mobile Police are offering a cash reward to anyone with information about the suspect. If you have information, please contact Detective Jackson at 251-621-2839 or CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.