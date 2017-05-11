Steve Harvey’s new rules for staff members: ‘Do not approach me’

Thursday marked the final production for “The Steve Harvey Show” before the daytime talk show moves from Chicago to Los Angeles for a show revamp, but staff members might not be sad to see Harvey go.

According to media blog Robert Feder, Harvey sent an email at the beginning of the fifth and final season telling the staff to avoid all communication with the show host or “expect to be removed.”

“I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show,” the first line reads. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE.”

The memo reiterates that sentiment for several lines before punctuating with a note to “take no offense” to the new rules.

“It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment,” the final line reads.

Steve Harvey defended the memo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it,” Harvey said.

The Steve Harvey Show ran for five years before Harvey set a new deal with NBCUniversal and IMG to create a new syndicated show that Harvey will allow Harvey partial ownership and production control, according to Variety.

The new show, which goes by just “Steve”, kicks off September 5 and will reportedly have more celebrity guest appearances due to its new Los Angeles base.

As for the current show’s staff, they may soon be in search of a job. A staffer reportedly told RadarOnline that Harvey never addressed the 80-some employees about a possible move nor offered any interviews.

READ THE FULL MEMO BELOW:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey