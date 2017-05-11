Publix Eyeing Saraland Location

Saraland, AL (WKRG) – Shopping could soon “be a pleasure” in the city of Saraland. Tonight, Saraland City Council member Newton Cromer announced on his facebook page that Publix has submitted site plans for a new store. Cromer’s post indicated the plans were for a store on Shell Road, near the Mobile Infirmary Medical Complex.

The news has been met with excitement from people on Cromer’s Facebook profile, pulling in hundreds of likes and shares.

Publix already has two existing stores in the city of Mobile and a third is under construction in midtown.