MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prichard Fire Department is working a house in the Trinity Gardens community. Initial reports indicate the home may be abandoned and is a total loss.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at the home Bullshead Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported from the fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the WKRG Tower cam on Bel-Air Boulevard.

WKRG has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as information is released.