Officers Awarded at 2016 Recognition Banquet

Thursday brought a night of honors for the best and brightest of the Mobile Police Department.

About two-dozen officers were recognized for their hard work over the past year at the 2016 Law Enforcement Recognition Banquet presented by the Exchange Club of Mobile.

The top honor of the night went to Corporal Kenneth Gillespie, a homicide detective, who helped the department clear 73 percent of their murder cases last year.

Officer Zackary Davis was also award the Wounded in Service Award, after being wounded in a sting operation last year in Grand Bay.