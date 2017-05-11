Murder Suspect Was Wanted For Last Six Years

Yesterday, officers arrested Peter Gales in connection to the fatal shooting of a Mobile woman. But some think he should have been behind bars long ago.

“Sorry for all this, I didn’t do this, I’m sorry,” says Gales.

Peter Gales was arrested and charged with the murder of Sheneice Sumpter. She was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, sitting in a car on Bay Road. However, some would argue Gales was meant to be behind bars long before Wednesday. According to the Metro Jail long, there was a warrant out for Gales’ arrest on drug charges that dates back to 2011.

“If he had been arrested, my sister would have never had been with him, she would have been gone to Jacksonville, working, making her money,” says Sumpter’s sister Miracle Meggs.

But according to Officer Donald Wallace, Gales isn’t the only one who has eluded police for years at a time. In fact, he says, it happens quite often.

“That particular subject may have left Mobile, may have left the state of Alabama and may live somewhere else, and may not have contact with law enforcement or any agency,” says Wallace.

But , he says, officers will first exhaust all resources.

“One is through you guys, through television, the news media, through papers, magazines, even billboards that around in the city.”

They also partner with other agencies and task forces, the FBI, and they’ll turn to social media. But after so much time passes, they have to move on to other cases, which are coming in on a daily basis.

And after that, it’s just a matter of when the suspect’s luck runs out.

“It’s just a matter of time before maybe they come back to the area and they’re found or they’re picked up by another agency in another state or city.”

Meanwhile, Sumpter’s sister, Miracle Meggs says her sister was in an abusive relationship and has a warning for others who may be suffering.

“If you’re going through anything, any women or girls, anybody, any age, if a man is beating on you, putting his hands on you, yelling at you, calling out your name, saying you’re not pretty, saying you’re not worth it, then he’s not worth it. Please leave him,” says Meggs.

A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday, May 16th at the Texas Street recreation center at 6pm. They ask that you bring candles.