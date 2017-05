The man accused of multiple car thefts and burglaries was arrested in Walton County Thursday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Russell has been on the run since May 7th.

MANHUNT UPDATE: WCSO deputies have Eric Russell in custody in the area of Adams Dr & Wallace Rd. @OCSOALERTS #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/VhH8bxcfGA — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 12, 2017