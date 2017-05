OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) — Crestview Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force Thursday night.

” We are pleased to welcome four new, dynamic officers to our agency,” the department said in a statement.

“They’ve been trained, vetted, tased, pepper-sprayed and are undergoing hours of training and certification, and it only seems to make them more excited to serve Okaloosa County’s largest community!”

Crestview Mayor David Cadle was on hand for the swearing in ceremony.