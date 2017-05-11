BREAKING: School on Lockdown as Police Search for Accused Car Thief

A manhunt in the Laurel Hill area of Okaloosa County has deputies searching for an accused car thief and a school on lockdown. Laurel Hill school is on “modified lockdown” according to deputies as they look for 31-year-old Eric Russell. Deputies say he was spotted for the first time Thursday since ditching a stolen truck near Baker, Fla on May 7th.

According to a press release “Residents are asked to secure their vehicles and equipment. Anyone who spots Russell should call 9-1-1. Do not attempt to approach or make contact with him.

Russell has been on the run since Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers initially attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop May 7th on Highway 90 near the Santa Rosa County line.

Russell fled the scene and later got the truck stuck near railroad tracks off Al Gilman Road. He then ran into the woods and disappeared to avoid capture.

Deputies later learned the truck was reported stolen out of Coffee County Alabama. A handgun was also recovered from inside the vehicle.”