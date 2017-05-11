Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested by Mobile Police

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday for an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant last month.

Mister Deangelo Green was arrested for the robbery that was caught on a surveillance camera on Sunday, April 23. Green will be charged with robbery first-degree.

Green will be escorted to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday afternoon, but he was not the only suspect in the robbery that occurred at the restaurant on University Blvd.

Two suspects took part in the armed robbery where they held clerk behind the counter at gunpoint while he emptied the cash register.

Mobile Police have not provided an update on the second suspect. If you have any information about the robbery, contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s