Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested by Mobile Police

Related Coverage CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed Robbery at Subway in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday for an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant last month.

Mister Deangelo Green was arrested for the robbery that was caught on a surveillance camera on Sunday, April 23. Green will be charged with robbery first-degree.

Green will be escorted to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday afternoon, but he was not the only suspect in the robbery that occurred at the restaurant on University Blvd.

Two suspects took part in the armed robbery where they held clerk behind the counter at gunpoint while he emptied the cash register.

Mobile Police have not provided an update on the second suspect. If you have any information about the robbery, contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.