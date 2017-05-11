Arkansas Deputy Shot and Killed

Update:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – A local sheriff’s deputy is confirmed dead in a Thursday morning shooting incident.

The Arkansas State Police (ASP) made the announcement Thursday afternoon but did not release the deputy’s name. He was one of three victims in a shooting in Chickalah.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area about a disturbance shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday and had made a traffic stop at Hwy. 27 and Slo Fork Road. Authorities say that the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, shot the deputy and then left the scene. The other two victims were reportedly killed after the suspect crashed his truck and then walked up to their home.

No names have officially been released as of early Thursday afternoon.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – The sheriff’s deputy shot this morning in Chickalah is Kevin Mainhart, according to the West Memphis Fire Department (WMFD).

The WMFD says Mainhart served as law enforcement in West Memphis for 20 years before moving back home to the River Valley.

He’s also worked for Arkansas Tech and as security police in the U.S. Air Force.

He’s a graduate of Russellville High School.

Our crew arrived on the scene around 9:45 a.m. Thursday as SWAT teams were evacuating houses in the 12000 block of Gum Springs Road and keeping everyone away from the area.

From what our crew on the scene can tell there are two separate scenes less than one mile apart. Investigators at Hwy. 27 and Slo Fork Rd. were seen focusing on a wrecked truck.

Arkansas State Police officials on the scene are not yet providing any additional details, and say this is an “extremely sensitive situation.”

Chickalah is located south of Dardanelle.

