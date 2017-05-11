8 Days Out, Hangout Music Fest Changes Headliners

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Only eight days remain before bands take the stage on the beaches of Gulf Shores for the annual Hangout Music Fest, but on Wednesday, the festival announced some last minute changes to their headliner performances.

R&B artist Frank Ocean will no longer perform on Friday. Hangout Fest announced that alternative rock band Phoenix will take the place of Ocean on the main Hangout Stage.

Also released on Friday, the schedules for each day of the festival. The headline performances for the rest of the weekend will remain the same. Twenty One Pilots will perform on Saturday night followed by Mumford and Sons along with Chance the Rapper on Sunday night.

The Hangout Music Fest officially starts next Friday, May 19 with some performances also slated for Thursday night (May 18).

