WATCH: Astronaut Spacewalk at International Space Station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Tuesday, NASA released breathtaking views of the Earth during a spacewalk by two astronauts at the International Space Station.

The video was taken by astronaut Peggy Whitson on a helmet cam. Whitson and fellow astronaut Shane Kimbrough were performing maintenance on the spacecraft when they captured the stunning shots.

During the spacewalk, NASA says, “the two spacewalkers reconnected cables and electrical connections on PMA-3 at its new home on top of the Harmony module. They also installed the second of the two upgraded computer relay boxes on the station’s truss and installed shields and covers on PMA-3 and the now-vacant common berthing mechanism port on Tranquility.”

In the video, one of the shields was inadvertently lost and you can see the object floating away into space.

Whitson made history last month for having the most time in space of any American astronaut.

