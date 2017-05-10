Troopers: DUI Driver Crashes Into Local School Bus

Published:
Courtesy: MCSO

A crash involving a school bus lead to a DUI arrest Wednesday morning. Alabama State Troopers say 43-year-old Daniel Russell was drunk when he crashed into the bus at the intersection of Lott and Schillinger roads. News 5 obtained a past mug shot of Russell, who has a long criminal history largely involving alcohol. Police do not have a new mug shot for Wednesday’s arrest because they say he’s not cooperating with them to get it taken.

News 5’s Allen Carter is looking into his criminal past and will have details on that tonight at six.

 

