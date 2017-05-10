Spirit Airlines Passengers React to Cancellations

By Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Hundreds of angry passengers besieged ticket counters and some started a near riot at Fort Lauderdale’s airport earlier this week after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says about 500 people jammed Spirit’s terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport late Monday night after the airline canceled flights because there were no pilots. Another 36 flights were canceled Tuesday.

Video posted online showed deputies grappling with screaming passengers and breaking up fights. Hundreds were left stranded and deputies arrested three people, charging them with inciting a riot and other charges.

The chaos was the latest instance of the airline industry dealing with high-profile customer frustration.

