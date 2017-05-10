Search for Man Missing More Than A Year Continues in Milton

A family asking for answers for over a year now, hopes Sunday they’ll find who they’ve been looking for. In March of last year, Chip Campbell disappeared. He hasn’t been heard from nor seen since.

The Circle K across from Milton High School is the last place Campbell was seen. His family members told us this area has never been thoroughly searched, and they hope a couple pairs of fresh legs… four legged fresh legs, could be the key to finding their loved one.

“March of 2016 was the day I think all of our lives changed,” said Pamela Flores, Chip Campbell’s cousin. “Everything changed.”

The place he was last seen, near Milton High School, will be the first place volunteers look. This Sunday, they’ll search several areas in Milton, with the help of Gunner and Maxwell–two highly trained German Shepherd search and rescue dogs.

“We are going to be safe number one, thorough number two, and we are not going to stop,” said Steve Williams, with Milton K-9 Academy. “This is not going to be a one-time search.”

Williams showed us just how quick the dogs can work. They were able to find a decoy in less than a minute.

Chip Campbell’s sister Donna Lowery joined Flores at the practice, watching as the dogs worked.

“We need help, you know,” said Lowery. “We’re very grateful to anybody that can offer any kind of help. We need answers.”

Family members suspect foul play, saying “This is not a person who just ran away.” And come Sunday, they hope they can begin to heal with the help of volunteers, both human and K-9.

“We find him,” said Lowery. “One way or another. Then we find answers.”

If you’re interested in searching for Chip Campbell this Sunday, you can call Steve Williams at 850- 889-2492 for more information.