Judge Ruling to Bring Down Historic Statue of Confederate General

Associated Press Published:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A judge has rejected a last-ditch effort to block the removal of a monument to a Confederate general in New Orleans.

At issue before state Judge Kern Reese on Wednesday was whether the city owns the monument honoring Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard. The statue is located at the entrance to New Orleans City Park. Those who don’t want it removed argued that it belongs to a park board, and therefore the city has no authority to remove it.

The statue is one of three monuments to Confederate leaders slated for removal in New Orleans. A fourth, the Liberty Place monument, was removed in the dead of night without advance notice last month due to threats of violence.

That monument honored a rebellion by whites who battled a biracial Reconstruction-era government in New Orleans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s