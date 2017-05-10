Jefferson County Commissioner Running for Governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington is running for governor of Alabama.

The Republican announced his candidacy at a press conference this week.

A campaign press release says Carrington wants to improve the state’s struggling public schools and boost earnings for middle income families.

Carrington previously served as the president of the Jefferson County Commission. He says he pulled Jefferson out of the nation’s second largest municipal bankruptcy and rooted out corruption in the county.

The former Vestavia Hills city councilman is also the owner of a company that sells NASCAR merchandise.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and former Morgan County Commissioner Stacy George have also recently announced bids for the 2018 election.