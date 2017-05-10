How You Can Help Deliver on Promise to Stamp Out Hunger

You can help feed the hungry, and you don’t have to go any farther than the end of your driveway. This weekend letter carriers will be collecting food right from your mailbox. The 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday May 13th.

Feeding The Gulf Coast says “this is quite possibly the easiest food drive to join and is the largest food drive in the country! Letter carriers will drop off a post card in your mail box this week with suggestions of healthy food donation items. The morning of May 13, simply place a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox and your local letter carrier will pick it up while they are on their Saturday mail route. They will bring your food donation to Feeding the Gulf Coast – your local food bank, or a local food pantry. Last year, this food drive collected over 152,000 pounds of food for Feeding the Gulf Coast – let’s make it even bigger this year!”

According to Feeding the Gulf Coast, one in four children and one in six adults in our area struggle with hunger.

You can find out more by clicking on their website here.