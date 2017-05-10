Dawes Intermediate’s Chasity Collier Wins Alabama Teacher of Year

Mobile County teacher, Chasity Collier, has been named Alabama’s Teacher of the Year. Collier teaches 5th grade at Dawes Intermediate in West Mobile.

Mobile County School Superintendent Martha Peek tweeted about Collier’s win earlier this evening.

According to Mobile County Public Schools, Collier is also a state finalist for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science. She also helped Dawes Intermediate receive a Lighthouse Blue Ribbon.

Collier has been an AMSTI Specialist and a coach for the State of Alabama. She beat out three other teacher finalists from across the state to win the title Wednesday.