BREAKING: Police Officer Arrested for Dealing Drugs in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A nine-year veteran Montgomery police officer has been arrested for her alleged involvement with distributing illegal drugs.

Capt. Regina Duckett tells WSFA-TV (http://bit.ly/2q6M8Xy ) Wednesday that 38-year-old Officer Amanda Millwood faces two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Also arrested late Tuesday were 34-year-old Constance Millwood on two counts of unlawful distribution and 36-year-old Beverlee Gardner for one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The three are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center. It was unknown if any of them has an attorney.

Officials have not indicated whether the Millwoods are related.

Duckett says Amanda Millwood was immediately placed on mandatory leave, pending an investigation.

The department opened an investigation after receiving a tip that an officer was involved with illegal drugs.