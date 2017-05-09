TAKE 5: Texas Roadhouse’s Grilled Shrimp

Chef Name: Dion Adams, Kitchen Manager or Clyde Davis, Managing Partner
Name of restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
Name of featured dish: Grilled Shrimp for Mother’s Day
Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-341-0168
Website for information: http://www.texasroadhouse.com
Gather all ingredients before beginning recipe.
Equipment: Skewers (metal or wood), griddle or non-stick pan, tongs, ladle, seasoning shaker, gloves
Ingredient Amount
Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp
Skewer Shrimp As needed
Season Shrimp As needed
Step 2 – Cook Shrimp
Butter (melted) ½ oz
Compound Butter (melted) ½ oz
Step 3 – Serve Shrimp
Compound Butter (melted) 1 oz
Lemon Wedge 1 ea
Try these options or create your own:
Seasoning:
1. Old Bay
2. Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder
Compound Butter:
1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter
2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter
Always wash your hands and sanitize your work area and equipment before starting any recipe.
Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp
* If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first.
* Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction
* Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking)
* Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)
Step 2 – Cook Shrimp
* Place ½ of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan
* Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer)
* Cook for approximately 2 minutes
* Using tongs turn all skewers over
* Once turned ladle ½ oz compound butter over each skewer
* Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)
Step 3 – Serve Shrimp
* Place skewered cooked shrimp on a serving platter or individual plate(s).
* Serve with a lemon wedge and ramekin of melted compound butter (for dipping)