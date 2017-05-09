TAKE 5: Texas Roadhouse’s Grilled Shrimp

Chef Name: Dion Adams, Kitchen Manager or Clyde Davis, Managing Partner

Name of restaurant: Texas Roadhouse

Name of featured dish: Grilled Shrimp for Mother’s Day

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-341-0168

Website for information: http://www.texasroadhouse.com

Gather all ingredients before beginning recipe.

Equipment: Skewers (metal or wood), griddle or non-stick pan, tongs, ladle, seasoning shaker, gloves

Try these options or create your own:

Seasoning:

1. Old Bay

2. Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder

Compound Butter:

1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter

2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter

Always wash your hands and sanitize your work area and equipment before starting any recipe.

Step 1 – Prepare Shrimp

* If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first.

* Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction

* Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking)

* Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)

Step 2 – Cook Shrimp

* Place ½ of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan

* Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer)

* Cook for approximately 2 minutes

* Using tongs turn all skewers over

* Once turned ladle ½ oz compound butter over each skewer

* Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)

Step 3 – Serve Shrimp

* Place skewered cooked shrimp on a serving platter or individual plate(s).

* Serve with a lemon wedge and ramekin of melted compound butter (for dipping)