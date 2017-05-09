Senate Panel Investigates Russian Interference

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS)- Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates and National Intelligence Director James Clapper went before a Senate panel as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election on Monday.

Yates confirmed she had two in-person meetings with White House counsel, Don McGahn. He was warned that then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had misled Vice President Pence about his communication with Russian ambassadors to the U.S.

“That created a compromise situation, a situation where the national security adviser essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians,” said Yates.

Senate lawmakers also asked Yates and Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper if they had ever reviewed classified documents in which names of Trump’s associates were unmasked. Both said they had but could not go into detail.

Yates and Clapper both denied leaking classified information to the press. The former Acting Attorney General is due to testify before the House committee investigating Russia but no date has been set.