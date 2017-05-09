Popular Publix Deli Dip Recalled

Publix is voluntarily recalling it’s Artichoke & Spinach Dip because it may contain small glass fragments. The recall includes the 16 oz. Publix Deli-brand dip that was sold in Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The use-by-date for the affected product is May 16 A1 and May 16 C1. That date is printed on the lid of the container.

If you have any containers of the affected dip, you can return the product to your local Publix for a full refund. If there are any questions, call the Publix Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or go to www.publix.com.