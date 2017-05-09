Police Looking For Leads On Stolen Motorcycles

Investigators with the D’Iberville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of stolen motorcycles.

A 2007 Buell XB1 Firebolt and a 20006 Suzuki GSX 1000 were taken sometime between May 5th and May 7th from Arbor View Apartments.

The Buell is black with red rims and the Suzuki is black with green flames and lights.

If you have any information that might help, contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com/