Nan Gray Davis Elementary on Kidcam

By Published:

The kids at Nan Gray Davis Elementary School in Theodore did just fine today in the gym. They were using their brains, not their muscles. Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls spent part of the afternoon there with the 3rd grade. They’ve been studying weather so they know their clouds, the water cycle, and now they know more facts about lightning. He had help with experiments from future scientists MacKenzie, Yasmine, JeMarcus, and Caleb. They and their classmates, and their teachers all get the Alan Sealls of Approval.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s