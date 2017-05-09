Nan Gray Davis Elementary on Kidcam

The kids at Nan Gray Davis Elementary School in Theodore did just fine today in the gym. They were using their brains, not their muscles. Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls spent part of the afternoon there with the 3rd grade. They’ve been studying weather so they know their clouds, the water cycle, and now they know more facts about lightning. He had help with experiments from future scientists MacKenzie, Yasmine, JeMarcus, and Caleb. They and their classmates, and their teachers all get the Alan Sealls of Approval.

