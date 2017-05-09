Naked suspect on the run from U.S. Marshals in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The United States Marshal Service is flying helicopters over the Auburn area Tuesday in search of a naked suspect who took off after being served a warrant.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirms the suspect, 22-year-old Jamal Aikeem Hutchinson, jumped out of a second-story window near North Donahue Drive — without any clothes — when agents arrived to serve him.

Sheriff Jay Jones says Hutchinson is wanted for armed robbery and second-degree assault.

Police confirm to WRBL-TV that U.S. Marshals were serving the search warrant at about 6 a.m. and Hutchinson has not been seen since.

A state helicopter is searching for the suspect from the air, while multiple law enforcement agencies are on the ground.

Auburn City Schools also confirms precautions are being taken.

If you know the whereabouts of Jamal Hutchinson please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

