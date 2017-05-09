MPD: ‘Suspicious man’ flees police, carries child into woods

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) —- A Mobile Police spokesperson says the department is searching for a suspicious man who ran when confronted by police.

According to MPD’s Donald Wallace, the man was standing on the side of Springhill Avenue with a child on his arms. When police approached him, he fled into the woods with the child.

Police towed a white Dodge Charger from the scene, but per Wallace, the department cannot confirm the two are linked at this time.

This is a developing story. Continue to follow News 5 as we learn new details.