Mobile Riverfront Skyline set to Change

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)-Two new cargo cranes are headed to Mobile and will forever change the riverfront skyline.  According to the Alabama State Port Authority, The 100 Long Ton Super Post-Panamax container cranes “will usher in a new era of global trade for the 10th largest US seaport in total volume.”

The cranes should arrive on or about June 26 after an ocean crossing from the manufacturing facility in China.

Each 100 LT (long ton) capacity crane is capable of reaching 22 to 23 containers wide and 10 containers high on deck.  Upon arrival, the cranes will be placed on the dock at APM Terminals Mobile to support growing containerized cargo volumes and new ocean carrier services, the press release stated.

