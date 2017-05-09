UPDATE: Two Caught In Eight Mile Home Invasion

Eight Mile, Alabama (WKRG) – Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the report of a home invasion in Eight Mile.

MCSO working home invasion on St. Nicholas dr., Eight Mile. Drugs found in car #forgotaboutdrugsincar pic.twitter.com/PdcwOZw4OJ — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) May 9, 2017

The Sheriff’s Office got the call around 9:30 Tuesday morning. Investigators say several people were inside a home on St. Nicholas Drive at the time of the invasion. One person was reportedly in the shower and was texting 911.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three black men had guns when they kicked in the door to the home. The men took several items and left when deputies arrived. Investigators say two of the men were caught. They are being questioned at the Sheriff’s Office Northside substation. The items pictured in the tweet from the Sheriff’s Office show the items found in the vehicle the men were in when they were caught.

Sheriff’s Investigators say they believe the suspects knew the home they busted into.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We’ll update as more information becomes available.