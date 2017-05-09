Man Charged with Murder After Woman Dies in Fake Hunting Accident

Related Coverage Flomaton Woman Killed During Illegal Deer Hunt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Following an indictment from a grand jury, a man is now charged with murder after killing a woman last year and claiming it was a hunting accident.

31-year-old Shannon Bell was arrested Monday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Bell is charged in the death of Donna Martin, a 35-year-old woman from Flomaton, who was killed in December of 2016 at the Pollard Boat Landing.

At the time of her death, Bell told investigators that he was night hunting at the Landing. Bell claimed that he was trying to shoot a deer and a struggle ensued between him and Martin when the gun went off and killed her.

After further investigation, the case was sent to an Escambia County Grand Jury who returned an indictment for murder against Bell.

The murder charge was upgraded from a charge of manslaughter, which was the originally charge against Bell along with a night hunting violation.

Bell remains behind bars Tuesday at the Escambia County Detention Center. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation. Multiple departments assisted in the investigation including the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Game and Fish Division.