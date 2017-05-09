Florida Lawmakers Vote to End Tampon Tax

Associated Press Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida will eliminate taxes charged on tampons under a measure passed by the state Legislature.

The House and Senate on Monday approved a $180 million tax cut package that also creates a three-day tax holiday in August where residents can purchase clothes tax-free. The legislation (HB 7109) also calls for a three-day period in June where residents can purchase tax-free items such as batteries, flashlights and generators tax-free.

The Senate voted 34-4 for the bill, while the House vote was 109-3. The bill heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.

If the measure becomes law, feminine hygiene products such as tampons and menstrual pads would become tax-exempt in January.

Advocates for the change say these items are a necessity for women and should be considered a “common household remedy” under state law.

