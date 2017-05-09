BREAKING NEWS: WATCH: Firefighters Narrowly Escape Explosion, Injury During Truck Fire

Breaking: Authorities are on the scene of a sanitary tanker fire on Dauphin Street just west of I-65. News 5 cameras captured the dramatic moments as a firefighter narrowly escaped injury. The video shows the firefighter approaching the truck, as he walks towards it a tire suddenly explodes. The blast sends him reeling as a small amount of debris blasts towards him. Another firefighter, still putting on his gear, was also close by. He moves a bit further away, as the first firefighter marches on to get the fire under control. Firefighters had the fire out in a matter of minutes.

Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene, News 5 has crews on the way.

