‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several shootings on Easter Sunday in Mobile, according to a post on the MPD Cyber Intelligence Facebook Page.

Brandon Jamal Salter is wanted on numerous charges including shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment. Police say all of the offenses took place on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Salter goes by several nicknames including ‘Rico’, ‘Mexican’ and ‘Billy Polloloco’. Police say he is known to hang out in the Toulminville area and possibly the R.V. Taylor community housing project.

Mobile Police have not provided any additional information about the crimes on Easter Sunday.

Anyone with information about Salter should please call CrimeStoppers at 251-208-7000.