Agency Investigating Viral “Punishment” Video in Pensacola

A viral video on Facebook may bring criminal charges for a woman who was caught on camera spanking a child with what looks like a paddle.

The video shows a woman trying to get a young child to turn around several times while holding the “paddle”. When he does finally turn around, she strikes his behind, then tosses the item into the car and slams the door. The child fell down after he was struck.

News 5 reached out to the Department of Children and Families. They issued this statement.

“The Department of Children and Families does currently have an open investigation regarding this incident. We are working closely with the Pensacola Police Department to assist with their criminal investigation. Parents have the right to choose corporal discipline or other disciplinary action. However, no disciplinary action should result in the harm of a child as explained in Florida Statutes 39.01(2) and 39.01(30)(a)4.”