Young Thief Captured on Camera

A woman in Semmes says a very young burglar stole a package from her front stoop Saturday.

It happened in a neighborhood off Firetower Road.

Samantha Walker’s surveillance camera caught the youthful burglar in action, getting off his bicycle, looking over the package, and then shoving the box under his t-shirt

“It was an invasion of privacy,” she said. “Absolutely! It really is shocking. I got to shaking and getting antsy when I saw this occur and as a mother and a wife you want to keep your family safe.”

Walker thinks the boy is about twelve years old. And she thinks he’ll be caught because the surveillance video captures a younger child calling the burglar by name.

“You can’t do these things and get away with them,” she said.

As for the content of the package:

“I hope that he enjoys the face wash that was in there.”

 

 

