TAKE 5: Mediterranean Sandwich Co. ‘s Dixie Chicken

By Published: Updated:

Chef Name: Vlad Moldoveanu

Name of restaurant: Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Name of featured dish: Dixie Chicken

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251 545 3161 -Downtown Location

Website for information: http://www.mediterraneansandwich.com

RECIPE:

The Dixie Chicken

Ingredients 1 greek style pita bread 3.5 oz. boneless skinless chicken 1 oz. Conecuh Sausage 4-5 pickled jalapeño slices 4-5 thin slices red onion

1 oz. cheddar cheese 1 oz. smoked gouda cheese 1 Tbs BBQ Harissa Sauce 1 Tbs Bearnaise Aioli Sauce Procedure

Preheat the oven to 425 Fahrenheit Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook in a pan until the meat temperature reaches 165 Fahrenheit. Set the chicken aside. Slice the chicken thin, place it on the pita bread and add few slices of Conecuh Sausage, top with red onion, jalapenos and BBQ Sauce. Add the cheddar and the smoked Gouda cheese and bake in the oven 5 minutes. Remove the sandwich from the oven, top with Béarnaise Aioli, cut in Half and serve.

