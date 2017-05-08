State Auditor Completes Exit Audit of Robert Bentley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler completed the required exit audits of the four gubernatorial properties following the resignation of former Governor Robert Bentley.

The four properties that were searched and audited include the Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery, the Governor’s Office in the State Capitol building, the Governor’s Beach House on Fort Morgan Road and the Blount Mansion in east Montgomery.

According to a release from Zeigler’s office, nothing was missing from the four residences.

“The four property managers handling the Governor’s properties are well-organized and did a good job getting ready for the audits under expedited circumstances,” Zeigler said a press release.

All four properties have more than 1,000 state assets that have a value of more than $1 million. All assets were accounted for during the audit.

Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery: 257 state assets with a value of $891,682.54

Governor’s Office in State Capitol: 249 state assets with a value of $245,848.32

Governor’s Beach House: 100 state asset with a value of $105,191.12

Zeigler described the audit of the Governor’s Beach House as “controversial.” This was the first audit of the property in 18 years.

Now that the audits are complete, Governor Kay Ivey can begin to move into the properties. According to Zeigler, she has already begun to move into the Mansion in Montgomery.