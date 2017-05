The Loxley Police Department is currently on the scene of a serious crash on Highway 59 in front of the Loxley Civic Center. Loxley PD tells News 5 that at least one person was airlifted for medical treatment.

The crash appears to be head-on and has the northbound lanes of Highway 59 closed, southbound is restricted to one lane.

News 5 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when information is available.